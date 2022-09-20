Rain is forecast to pelt down this week in Wollongong with more than 50 millimeters possible from Wednesday to Saturday.
Heavy rain has potential to make the UCI race route slippery for cyclists, but sun is expected to shine on the final day of the Road World Championships on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting between 2 - 15 millimeters of rain from late Wendesday, a "near 100 per cent chance" of rain for Thursday (20 - 35mm) and similar for Friday.
Temperatures will remain in the low 20s or high teens, while at this stage thunderstorms could develop on Saturday.
It comes as other parts of the state have been put on flood watch: the Central West Slopes and Plains, Central Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina and Lower Western Forecast Districts.
The Bureau forecast widespread rain to affect western NSW on Tuesday, before extending through central and eastern districts on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Most of the rain is forecast for Wednesday, and peak rain totals are likely to be comparable to those experienced during last week's rain, although the precise locations may vary," the BOM stated late Tuesday.
"For the coast, there is a higher degree of uncertainty regarding rain amounts, with Thursday and Friday being the main days of interest and dependent on the movement of the low.
"Currently, the northern half of the coast looks to be the wettest on Thursday."
