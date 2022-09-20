Australian pop darling Meg Mac has cancelled her in store appearance in Wollongong this week, adding another blow to a local record store suffering due to the UCI cycling event.
The Is It Worth Being Sad songstress was scheduled to meet fans at Music Farmers on Keira Street on Thursday.
The plug was pulled with the logistics deemed "incredibly difficult" for not only to the music star but fans getting to the store amidst road closures for the UCI Road World Championships.
Music Farmers had stocked up on Mac's new album, Matter of Time, for the event while co-owner Jeb Taylor said the appearance would unlikely be rescheduled.
"There is obviously disappointment from fans that don't get to have the up close performance/signing but everyone understands that it was going to be hard for her to get here and a lot of people had already said it was going to be too hard to get to town at that time for it," he said.
Taylor said trade at the store was down 40 to 50 per cent since Saturday, the beginning of activities for the cycling championships, but also noted it wasn't the end of the world.
"Nearly every other business owner I've spoken to has said similar, some are even closing for the rest of the week," he said.
"Obviously it is only a week and we can't complain too much. Hopefully the centre of Wollongong picks up heading into the weekend, but it feels like the whole things have fallen way short of what council expected/sold to everyone in regards to visitor numbers."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
