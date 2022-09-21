Switzerland have put on a sensational team performance to beat Australia to take gold in the mixed time trial on Wednesday.
Australia were pushed to bronze by a stellar performance from Georgia Baker, who overturned the initial intermediate split set by the men which saw the team behind the leaders early on.
The Swiss team finished with a time of 33.47.17, with Italy 2.92 seconds behind and then Australia 38.40 seconds behind the leaders.
The mixed time trial is a relatively new addition to the world's, with the inaugural event held at the 2019 championships in Yorkshire and the 2021 championships in Brugge. The Netherlands and Germany won gold at those events respectively.
There were 16 teams competing in the event in four groups of four teams. Each team featured three males and three females to see who had the quickest time over the 28.2 kilometres.
The males go first and complete the first lap and then the women go second and complete the second lap.
Australia featured in group two with Ukraine, Austria and Spain.
The favourites heading into the race were the usual suspects, former winners the Dutch, Italy, Australia, defending champions Germany, France and Belgium with all of the above naming strong teams in preparation for the elite road races this weekend.
One of the positives about the mixed time trial was the ability for the "minnow" nations to challenge themselves against the big guns. In group one, Tahiti, New Caledonia and Samoa began the proceedings.
The Islander nations kicked-off proceedings, with team Tahiti going first on a wet and windy day in Wollongong, followed by New Caledonia.
Team UCI World Cycling Centre were the strongest performing team of the first group, finishing with a time of 38.46.28, which was over two minutes faster than the next best Tahiti at that stage.
Group two then got underway with Australians Michael Matthews, Lucas Plapp and Luke Durbridge starting the team off on fire, going past the first split around 40 seconds faster than Ukraine.
Australia got the best of the second group, where they even overtook Ukraine who went before them.
A huge effort from the in-form Georgia Baker seeing the team finish with a team time of 34.24.54, just less than five minutes better than the previous best set by the World Cycling Centre team.
Australia were in the lead at the halfway stage of the event.
Group three saw Poland, France, Belgium and Denmark go head-to-head.
France started out of the blocks and on the first split were five seconds ahead of Australia, Denmark also started strongly in the men's.
France finished just behind Australia, with Belgium finishing around a minute behind the Aussies.
With the final four teams to go, Australia still sat atop of the podium. Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands and Germany marked the final group to try and beat the Aussie's time.
The Dutch were a rider short from the off when Bauke Mollema lost a chain, meaning the side lost a crucial rider for the majority of the race.
Further disaster found the Netherlands with Annemiek Van Vleuten, who is a favourite for the women's elite road race on Saturday, falling off her bike at the start.
Switzerland then overtook Australia at the last hurdle, led by Elise Chabbey, finishing 38 seconds in front of the home team, with the team going at an average of 50km/hr.
Italy also surpassed Australia, finishing just a second behind Switzerland.
Post-race the Swiss team were over the moon, with Marlen Reusser explaining the team's strategy to win the Wollongong race.
"Our strategy was to go hard and finish hard," she said.
"But we only could go as hard [as we could] so that everyone could survive. It was very good to [go about it] this way."
Nicole Koller was very thankful for her team and their staff post-race.
"Just want to say a big thankyou for all the staff and the people behind the scenes," she said.
"It's amazing to have the opportunity to be here.
"But I think we are really thankful and we hope to keep working [together] like that,"
"We have this really good group spirit."
More to come.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
