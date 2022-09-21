Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Switzerland finishes ahead of Australia and Italy in the UCI World Championships mixed time trial in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Switzerland crossed the finish line just two seconds in front of Italy and 38 seconds in front of Australia. Picture by Anna Warr

Switzerland have put on a sensational team performance to beat Australia to take gold in the mixed time trial on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.