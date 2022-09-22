Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal's bid to stop Warilla in Zone 16 Illawarra bowls Open Pairs

By Mike Driscoll
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:00am
Kiama's Wayne Richardson and Michael Miller are into the Zone Reserve Pairs semi-finals. Picture by Dave Tyrrell

Corrimal's Aydan Murphy and Chris Jansen will start as underdogs but are the only non-Warilla duo to clinch a spot in Sunday's semi-finals of the Zone Open Pairs.

