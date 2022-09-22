Corrimal's Aydan Murphy and Chris Jansen will start as underdogs but are the only non-Warilla duo to clinch a spot in Sunday's semi-finals of the Zone Open Pairs.
Following a forfeit win in round one, the Corrimal duo upset Dapto Citizens' Rick McClellend and Brad Whitford 22-14, then last Sunday beat Warilla's Travis Moran and Anthony Moran 16-14 to book a pot in the last four of the first Zone 16 championship for the 2022-23 season.
Murphy and Jansen now face the pre-championship favourites - Jackaroo Corey Wedlock and his Northern Ireland international clubmate Gary Kelly - this Sunday morning at headquarters Kiama BC.
Aside from Wedlock and Kelly, Warilla also have the two other semi-finalists with Scott McQuilty and his skip Wayne Crouch to take on Todd James and Eric Haynes (skip) for a spot in the final.
James and Haynes were arguably the most impressive quarter-final winners, seeing off Bomaderry's Daniel Hiscox and Scott Bateup 25-10.
Wedlock-Kelly beat clubmates Garry Taylor and Robert Glen 21-6 and McQuilty-Crouch ended the run of Corrimal father and son Dean and Jacob Aitken 22-12.
Meanwhile, in the Zone Reserve Pairs for Grade 5-7 Pennant bowlers, four clubs are represented in Sunday morning's semi-finals at Windang BC.
Warilla's Jim McRorie and Shane O'Neill face Dapto Citizens' Luke Bailey and Mark Cooper in one semi, with Kiama's Michael Miller and Wayne Richardson taking on Woonona's Steve Connor and Brad Adams in the other semi.
Fifty-four teams nominated for Reserve Pairs with two rounds played last Sunday at Windang, which included some impressive wins by the semi-finalists.
Bailey-Cooper followed up a 35-8 round-three win over Dave Ramsbottom and Peter McDonald (Oak Flats) with a tense 19-16 win over Kiama's Cameron Baker and Peter Wallace.
Kiama's Miller-Richardson beat Warilla's Scott Kicks and Chris Cusack 23-14 then overcame John Parry and Kevin Draper (Oak Flats) 27-11.
McRorie and O'Neill looked good in a 27-11 win over Kiama's Dave Brown-John Byrne, while Connor and dams beat Figtree Sports' Mark Hennen and Tony Trad 25-20 in their quarter-final.
In the Zone Senior Pairs is down to the last four with two terrific semi-finals: Towradgi's Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren face Windang's Paul Cable and Gregg Stevens, while Warilla's Geoff McGillivray and Chris Smith meet Figtree Sports' Ian Callaway (replacement) and Peter Bennett.
The Reserve Pairs semis at Windang and Open Pairs and Senior Pairs semis at Kiama begin at 9am on Sunday.
The champions in Open, Seniors and Reserve Pairs will represent Zone 16 at the State Championships next year.
Trent McMillan and Rick Murphy delivered a popular hometown triumph for Corrimal Bowling Club in its inaugural Men's Over-40s Pairs tournament.
Twenty-four teams nominated, with McMillan and Murphy (3wins+21) the lone three-game winners but only sealed the title with virtually the last bowl on the final end of game three.
The Corrimal duo are regular partners in club and Zone Pairs events, but this was their first victory in the niche inter-club Over-40s format.
''We had a big win first-up, then a great battle with Robbie (Warren) and Brian (Suckley), before in game three we just got up after it was 14-14 on the last end,'' Murphy said.
''Trent led great and it's terrific to win an event put on by your own club.''
The winners shared $500 with Craig Armour and John Green runners-up on 2.5wins+24, followed by Mick Kelly-Vince Gasparrini (2.5wins+9) in third, and Ron Dun-Wayne Boyce (2wins+35) fourth.
The $60 game prizes were won by Wayne Pollock-Roger Badans (+18, Game 1); Darcy Duggan-Mark Pauly (+9, Game 2) and brothers Dean and Gavin Aitken (+17, Game 3). Corrimal's next major event is the John O'Reilly Mixed Triples on October 3, with a prize pool exceeding $2000.
Woonona made it three consecutive wins, while Corrimal upset previously unbeaten Towradgi in round six of Illawarra Division 1 Pennants.
Woonona posted a 66-55 (9-1) home win over Kiama, with Jared Hamilton's 28-11 rink win decisive, along with Steve Haines winning his match 21-20.
Corrimal outplayed Towradgi 64-45 (9-1) with Dean Aiken rink having a 27-8 win and John Hills winning 23-18. Warilla beat Figtree No. 2, 60-46 (8.5 to 1.5) on the back of Corey Wedlock's 26-10 rink win, while Figtree No. 1 had a tight 62-57 (8.5-1.5) win over Albion Park.
Matt Miles and Corey Thompson drew 19-19, with Figtree's Peter Ford winning 32-12 which proved a big enough margin to cover for the Eagles' Brett Duprez's 26-11 rink win.
In Saturday's round seven: Warilla host Corrimal; Albion Park host Figtree (2); Figtree (1) welcome Kiama and Towradgi are at home to Woonona.
