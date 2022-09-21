Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Beachside Skydive looking for a new place to land in Shell Cove

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's Beachside Skydive is still looking for a place to land near Shell Cove.

A skydiving business is hoping a new Shellharbour landing site will get approval, after councillors knocked back its first option.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.