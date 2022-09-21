Beachside Skydive looking for a new place to land in Shell Cove

A skydiving business is hoping a new Shellharbour landing site will get approval, after councillors knocked back its first option.
In July Beachside Skydive had lodged a development application for a landing site on Shellharbour South Beach under a 12-month trial.
The application was knocked back after the five independent Shellharbour councillors voted it down, citing concerns with the use of a public beach by a private company.
Beachside Skydive has returned with a new application, this time pinning its hopes on a grassed area in The Shallows Coastal Reserve just south of Shell Cove.
The land is owned by Shellharbour City Council.
"The grassed area is raised approximately three metres above the adjacent beach and is approximately 1.35 hectares in size," the application stated.
"The landing area is 500 square metres, making up 3.7 per cent of the total raised grassed area allowing for uninterrupted public use and access of the area. Public users can continue to use and access the grassed area and adjacent beach while the landing area is operational, with movement around the landing area uninhibited."
The application noted that, while The Shallows Coastal Reserve was used as an off-leash dog park, the area proposed for a landing site was seldom used by owners.
Beachside Skydive initially planned to operate on weekends and public holidays but sought approval for all days of the week to accommodate business growth.
The application also noted the economic benefits to the region.
"Beachside Skydive is a small business in the tourism industry and so, will have direct, tangible, positive impacts on the region," the application stated.
"Small business development in tourism post bushfire and pandemic events will significantly support the local region."
The development application is on exhibition until September 27.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
