Hot Property Illawarra: Want to buy a private island retreat? Here's your chance

Making headlines this week is a unique opportunity - the chance to buy your own private island retreat on the South Coast.
Positioned upon the Shoalhaven River, Burraga Island, near Nowra, is privately owned and spans approximately 122 hectares.
The development potential for the island is being marketed as a major selling point, with the freehold land offering multiple uses.
The island comes with a four-bedroom house, a dock and private barge with a loading capacity of 48 tonnes and 24-hour access.
Competitors and cycling enthusiasts have descended on the Illawarra for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
The international cycling event is on until September 25.
For the visitors who would like to stay a little longer, we asked some Illawarra-based cycling experts for their picks of picturesque, bike-friendly parts of the region ideal for a permanent relocation.
Meanwhile, a former Illawarra businessman's eye-catching, high-end Wollongong home has sold for a figure believed to be well in excess of $4 million.
The four-bedroom, three-level home at 16 Gipps Street sits on 537.5 square metres. The home was on the market for 211 days.
The home features two flowing in/outdoor living zones and three-metre-high ceilings throughout.
Still at the high-end of the market, a Kiama site with DA approval for 13 luxury apartments is for sale in the "mid-$5 million range".
The site is a conglomeration of two residential sites that were sold in May this year for $1.4 million each - or a combined $2.8 million.
Now with the DA approval for 13 apartments, two ground-floor commercial sites and 36 basement car parking spaces, the price has skyrocketed.
Finally, one Illawarra home has fetched $180,000 above its reserve price at auction, while higher-end properties throughout the region are still struggling to sell under the hammer.
There were multiple bidders competing for the three-bedroom home in Stanwell Tops, which sold for $1.33 million.
