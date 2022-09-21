KICKOFF: Streamlined pathway a must as NRLW expands its reach

His side is entering its second straight finals campaign, but St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward feels NRLW scheduling will need to be looked at as the toll of a second season in six months bites heading into the sudden death games.
Soward retained a sizeable chunk of the roster that reached the grand final of a controversially postponed 2021 season in April, but has not had a full squad to choose from since round one of the current campaign.
While injuries are par for the course in elite rugby league, there's no doubt the current schedule has been the most demanding yet for the game's elite female players.
Pushing last year's competition into February this year has seen two NRLW competitions, full state premierships and an Origin fixture in a seven-month stretch, with an end-of-year World Cup still to come.
It's a schedule the NRL trumpeted as the biggest year ever for women's rugby league - though cynics might suggest it was PR spin to deflect a lack of effort to see the 2021 NRLW competition contested.
The women's Origin series will extend to two games next season, with Wests Tigers, Cronulla, Canberra and North Queensland set to join an expanded NRLW that will extend the season from seven to 11 weeks.
The Tigers and Sharks have used their respective Harvey Norman Women's Premiership sides as a platform for NRLW inclusion, while the Illawarra Steelers will join next year's competition.
Soward feels it offers the opportunity for the elite pathway to be streamlined to mirror that of the NRL and make the demands on part-time players more manageable.
"I think that the NRL, in a way, looked at a lot of footy for the girls and thought 'great' but didn't really think about what it would be doing to the girls and the amount of time off work and fatigue that has set in," Soward said.
"I think next year with a longer season we need to align the state competition's with our NRLW season so they run at the same time. You can have some girls that, if they need a rest or to go get some form, they can go to reserve grade and vice-versa, you can call some girls up.
"The NRLW's not going to succeed while ever we have two separate competitions and everyone trying to get their piece of the pie. The main goal is to be an NRLW player, then the state competitions are a reserve grade competition.
"That's how you get unity in what the girls want to do, that's how you stop that fatigue setting in. Hopefully we get that sorted."
He admittedly has more pressing concerns as the Dragons look to turn some patchy regular-season form into a finals boil-over against Newcastle on Sunday seven days after going down to the Knights by 22 points.
It came with some notable troops missing, chiefly skipper Kezie Apps who was rested after the Dragons secured a finals berth in the penultimate round. Key attacking weapon Page McGregor was also spelled last week, with the pair named to return for Sunday's finals clash.
"The 17's changed so much and we've had to do some shuffling of the decks but it's a short season, you've got to make changes and live with that and roll the dice on a few as well," Soward said.
"I'm cautious with those girls that have played a lot of footy and the roles I'm asking them to play. I've asked Fui (Taliah Fuimaono) to pretty much play everywhere and she's been one of our better players each week.
"Kez needed some time away so we decided to rest her [last week]. I've asked her to do so much this year, she's played back-row, she's played front-row, she's played 13.
"Holli Wheeler, Shaylee Bent, Emma Tonegato, those girls have all played a lot of footy. Talei's still got a lot of hurdles to jump before Sunday.
"In saying that, we're 70 minutes away from a grand final so there's a part of me that doesn't really care at the moment if they're sore.
"You don't make semi-finals every single year, this is the second time in a row the club's made it. It's a huge achievement and we need to realise how lucky we are and enjoy the moment."
The Knights loss was their second blowout defeat of the regular season having gone down 34-6 to minor premiers the Roosters in round three, but Soward says neither loss has put a dent in his side's belief.
"We don't have to bounce back, we've just compromised a few things when we've lost those games," Soward said.
"The scoreboard's [shown] blowouts, but if you look at the game and you know the game, you know there were just 15-20 minutes where some stuff just didn't go right.
"It was a unique situation [last week]. We're obviously playing Newcastle again this weekend, so we gave some girls an opportunity. The result has no bearing on where we start this weekend.
"It was a different vibe after the loss on the weekend of excitement at being here again. It's been a long year and sometimes when you're expected to make finals, you're expected to go back and win a grand final after last year, that can become draining in itself.
"Now we've got 70 minutes to make another grand final. If we're not good enough on the day we'll have to live with that, but I know what we've got here and the girls know too. We're ready to go."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
