Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

KICKOFF: Streamlined pathway a must as NRLW expands its reach

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:40am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY: Dragons skipper Kezie Apps will return for her side's sudden-death semi-final clash with Newcastle on Sunday. Picture: Dragons Media

His side is entering its second straight finals campaign, but St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward feels NRLW scheduling will need to be looked at as the toll of a second season in six months bites heading into the sudden death games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.