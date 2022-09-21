Motorbike rider banned for 81 years accused of doing 160 km/h in Unanderra

A motorcycle rider banned from the roads until 2082 is accused of reaching speeds of 160 km/h in an 80 zone during a police chase in Unanderra.
Jason Paul Flood, 46, was charged with 10 offences following alleged events that unfolded on Tuesday night.
Police patrolling the Princes Highway in Unanderra tried to pull over Flood, who was riding a black Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle, just before 10pm, but he allegedly failed to stop.
Flood is accused of reaching 160 km/h before the pursuit was stopped for safety reasons.
Patrols of the area uncovered the bike on Kanahooka Road and Flood was found in nearby Hallam Close, in Kanahooka.
He was arrested after an alleged chase on foot.
Police alleged the Dubbo resident provided them with false information after he was taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Checks revealed he was disqualified from riding a motorcycle from 2001 to 2082.
Police alleged the motorcycle was also uninsured and unregistered, with its number plate being a clone.
Flood was charged with police pursuit (second offence), dangerous driving (second offence), exceeding speed by more than 45 km/h, stating a false name or address, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, resisting an officer, using a vehicle displaying a misleading number plate, driving disqualified (second offence), and destroying or damaging property.
Flood had four outstanding warrants on his record for alleged drug supply, assault, stealing, property and traffic offences in the Dubbo and Parramatta areas, which police executed.
Flood did not apply for bail at Wollongong Local Court and was formally refused.
He will face court again at a later date.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.