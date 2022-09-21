Illawarra Mercury
Motorbike rider banned for 81 years accused of doing 160 km/h in Unanderra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:46am, first published 2:15am
The bike involved in an alleged police chase involving speeds of 160 km/h. Picture by NSW Police Force.

A motorcycle rider banned from the roads until 2082 is accused of reaching speeds of 160 km/h in an 80 zone during a police chase in Unanderra.

