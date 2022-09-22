Great Britain's young superstars and latest world champions Zoe Backstedt and Joshua Tarling have issued ominous warnings there is more to achieve.
Moments after Backstedt and Tarling won the women's and men's junior time trial respectively in Wollongong, the duo pointed to replicating this feat in the junior road races.
Backstedt and Tarling are among the favourites for their respective categories, while fellow Brit Leo Hayter should also do well in the under-23s road race, after finishing third in the U23s time trial world championships on Monday.
Team Great Britain have won three medals in as many days of racing but September 20 will go down as the day that riders from the mother country really dominated the UCI 2022 Road World Championships.
On Tuesday, fans who lined the streets of Wollongong also caught a glimpse of cycling's newest young superstar Backstedt.
The 17-year-old Welsh wizard proved a class above winning the world championships' women's junior individual time trial.
Backstedt finished in a time of 18.26.78 minutes, almost 1.45 minutes ahead of silver medal winner Justyn Czapla from Germany.
Her fellow Welsh rider Tarling was just as impressive later on Tuesday when he rode last to snatch victory from Australian Hamish McKenzie in the men's junior individual time trial.
McKenzie sat on the race-lead hot seat for more than two hours as rider after rider tried in vain to beat his time, before Tarling broke his and Australian's hearts right at the death.
Asked what people could expect from the Australian team during the junior road race, McKenzie said a lot.
"We have lots to offer. We have a very strong team here. We are all very similar riders," he said.
"I think this course also suits us. It is a short little field and I think it will be a reduced bunch finish, so we will come with a plan over the next few days ... I feel as a team one of us can break away."
German Emil Herzog, who finished third behind Tarling and McKenzie, also talked up his country's chances of doing well in the junior road race.
"We have high ambitions," he said.
"I reached my first goal with this medal here, and of course I want to get a second medal at the road race.
"And, of course I was dreaming about this rainbow jersey.
''I think we are going all-in and we will see what will come out."
The highly-fancied Belgian team, which has yet to really fire in Wollongong, holds high hopes for Maxence Place and Vlad van Mechelen in the men's and women's junior time trial and bronze medallist Febe Jooris in the women's junior road race.
Dutch rider Olav Kooij, who finished third last year behind Filippo Baroncini and Biniam Girmay, is also expected to do well in the men's junior road race.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.