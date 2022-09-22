Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Great Britain looks to extend their days in the sun at the UCI World Championships in Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Britain's young superstar and latest world champion Zoe Backstedt holds the Welsh flag aloft after her junior time trial win in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

Great Britain's young superstars and latest world champions Zoe Backstedt and Joshua Tarling have issued ominous warnings there is more to achieve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.