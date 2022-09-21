Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

No taste of Wollongong for visiting beer drinkers

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 21 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beers from Wollongong brewery Five Barrel weren't pouring at a UCI event this week, despite the efforts of the venue manager.

A Wollongong brewer can't understand why the UCI knocked back his beers for an event during race week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.