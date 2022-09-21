No taste of Wollongong for visiting beer drinkers

A Wollongong brewer can't understand why the UCI knocked back his beers for an event during race week.
Five Barrel Brewing's Phil O'Shea said a city venue - a regular customer of the brewery - hosting a UCI function had approached him to order beer.
After changing the brewing schedule to make the beers, the venue told him that UCI wanted Carlton United Brewing (CUB) products - the brewer of VB and Great Northern.
Mr O'Shea suggested price may have been a factor but felt using local products for an event that was showcasing the city made more sense.
"I do know they're owned by a foreign company," Mr O'Shea said.
"I do know that they don't have any products that represent Wollongong or the Illawarra. I do know people who are coming here from all over the world would much rather have a local option available than just consume macro beer that doesn't really represent what Wollongong and the area is all about."
He admitted to feeling disappointed "in the way that it's all come about" and questioned how strong the desire to promote Wollongong really was.
"I do know there is a level of desire from council to support local in some way," he said.
"I just think that potentially local suppliers have just been left off the radar because of the complexity of the event."
He had been expecting to see a rise in customers during the week but has just found the visitors have replaced locals.
"We've had more cyclists come in here than would ordinarily come in," he said.
"But the trade-off is the locals have been staying away. While we have seen cyclists come through which is great - new people getting out and about and exploring the town is wonderful to see.
"But the flipside to that is a lot of locals have stayed away and as a business that really, really relies on locals it hasn't been the boon that was promised."
Race organisers Wollongong 2022 were contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
