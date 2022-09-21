A chance to live next-door to a Wollongong CBD pub

The Harp Hotel in Corrimal Street could get some new neighbours - more than 100 of them.
A development application for a 12-storey block with 83 apartments on the three lots to the north of the hotel has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
It will also feature two commercial tenancies on the ground floor along with two levels of underground parking.
If approved, the development would replace Litani's restaurant, Anytime Fitness and a two-storey office building.
The north-facing wall of the building, designed by ADM Architects, would come quite close to the southern wall of the Adina Apartments on the corner of Corrimal and Market streets.
The Wollongong Local Environment Plan requires a 20-metre separation, however the two buildings will be as close as six metres.
"Whilst the Adina Apartments contains residential units which are strictly termed 'dwellings' it is noted that this building contains short-term rental accommodation," the development application stated, "rather than permanent residential accommodation for which a higher level of amenity would be anticipated."
The application stated the design of the building took into consideration "the emerging high-density nature of the locality".
Due to the closeness of the Harp Hotel to the south, an acoustics report recommended thicker than usual glazing on some windows and changes to the construction of internal walls to deal with noise.
"The level of noise intrusion into the proposed new residential apartments will meet the internal noise design goals prescribed by Wollongong City Council," the acoustics report stated.
"This is providing that recommendations for construction materials and methods made in this report are implemented."
The development application is on public exhibition until October 5.
