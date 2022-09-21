Year 12 students from Warilla High School, have spent their final day at school ahead of the HSC exams by raising money for cancer.
Two students from the year had previously undergone chemotherapy treatment and the cohort decided they wanted to raise money for others that may be going through similar experiences.
Organisers of the sausage sizzle event, Mara-Jade and Amber Tutt said they wanted to give a gift of gratitude as part of their final day at school.
"We sold 500 sausages and raised over $1000 to donate to the Cancer Council," Amber Tutt said.
The theme for today's muck-up day was dress up as something your name starts with or what you want to be when you grow up.
Sam Skarratts, 17, dressed in a soldier's uniform but said he wanted to be a science teacher.
"I have a real passion for science, and I experienced troubles at school in my junior years," Sam said.
"I was at the bottom of my class and I wasn't enjoying school, it was tough.
"Now I'm top of the class and I have a passion to help others get through similar circumstances if they're finding it hard.
"I'm scared and worried about the HSC but hopeful and happy for the future," he added.
Beau Riddell, 18, said he experienced trauma as a result of COVID lock downs.
"I want to study to become a psychologist to help other people with mental health concerns," Mr Riddell said.
"I suffered trauma during COVID-19, it really impacted me and there's a high demand for health professionals in this field as a result of the pandemic.
"We've come full circle, from starting Year 7 together then being impacted by COVID in Year 10, and now on our final day, we're all together again.
"The fundraising was important to donate to a cause that's been close to us," Mr Riddell said.
Lachlan Marsden, 16, has already secured a scholarship to attend University of Wollongong next year.
"I want to be a science teacher and will be the first in my family to get to uni," Lachlan said.
"It really makes me believe in myself, how the choices I've made have influenced my career opportunities.
"It was about choosing the right subjects as well as doing the right thing," he added.
Warilla High School principal Michelle Brook said she had mixed feelings about saying goodbye to another lot of Year 12 students.
"I'm proud of the great job they've done despite COVID," Mrs Brook said.
"They've shown real maturity today, the idea to give back to the community is a beautiful one.
"My worry for these students is that they've had no real exam experience, just the trials earlier in the year and the number of kids presenting with mental health concerns, is through the roof.
"We've seen it across all year groups and some concerning self harm. As a school community we have really stepped up our support for students.
"As a result of COVID lock downs, we've seen students divided into extreme groups; the ones that immersed themselves in their studies as a coping mechanism for the isolation and the other side are the kids that have found it hard to engage in school and they're sitting at home in their bedroom, too fearful to come out.
