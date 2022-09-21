Illawarra Mercury
Warilla High School Year 12 students raise more than $1000 for Cancer Council to give something back on their final day

By Louise Negline
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
Warilla High School students celebrate the last day of school. From L to R Beau Russell, Tormey Sheehan, Keira Thomson, Lachlan Marsden, Bailey Ready, Samual Skarratts and Jerome Jobanovski. Photo by Adam McLean

Year 12 students from Warilla High School, have spent their final day at school ahead of the HSC exams by raising money for cancer.

