Albion Park are the new Illawarra men's hockey premiers after beating past premiers University 3-0 in a classy display of hockey at Unanderra last Sunday.
The women earlier on Saturday won their grand final easily beating the reigning premiers University 5-2 in another great display of finals hockey.
The men's match was predictably decided by penalty corners with Park earning four of them and converting two whereas the Students earned six corners and, disappointing for William Orth, failed to convert any.
Again it was the Eagles custodian between the posts, Nathan Ackroyd who came to the rescue padding away the dangers and not conceding any goals.
Park coach Scott Govers was delighted with the win but admitted that the Students were a constant threat.
"It was a grinding game with plenty of opportunities for both teams," Govers said.
"We were fortunate to convert at crucial times and came away with the win. Uni were always in the hunt, especially through their penalty corners, but we were able to convert ours."
The first quarter saw the Students make several penetrations into the circle but it was Park who earned the first penalty corner, striker Christian Halyard seeing his shot well saved by goalkeeper Tom David.
University retaliated with two penalty corners in the second quarter but William Orth's shots were well saved by Ackroyd. Park surged ahead in the 10th minute of the term when Halyard scored from his side's second penalty corner.
In the third quarter the Eagles went on a relentless attack when Brady Anderson came close to scoring in the fifth minute followed by Halyard's second goal in the 12th minute from their third penalty corner.
The final quarter saw University come back with two penalty corners which proved fruitless and against the run of play in the final minute of the game it was Anderson who made it 3-0 with a terrific shot from the top of the circle.
"Park were the better team on the day and a deserving winner," University captain Callum Mackay said.
"We played to our game plan but it wasn't enough."
In the women's grand final, Albion Park beat the reigning premiers University 5-2 avenging the 6-1 defeat to the Students in the semi-final and regaining the title they lost in 2020.
Park came into this game with a great desire to win after that semi-final defeat and took control from the start with fast and furious hockey.
"We had the same game plan which was just executed better," Park captain Emma McLeish said.
"The girls worked hard during the season and you are allowed to deserve the reward for that."
Park started the goal hunt in the second quarter in the 10th minute when McLeish scored from a well timed penalty corner and a minute later Kiarra Marsh added the second for a 2-0 half time lead.
University pulled one back early in the third quarter when Miri Maroney made her way into the circle and craftily slid the ball between the Park goalkeeper's pads.
Park hit back with two quick goals from McLeish and Marsh to romp to a 4-1 lead.T he lead was further extended to 5-1 in the fourth minute of the fourth quarter when from a breakaway McLeish sent Charlee Buckman into the circle and caught the Students goalkeeper with a stinging shot.
At this stage Park were looking for a similar scoreline handed to them in the semi, but University reduced the deficit through Emma Baxter from a penalty corner for a final 5-2 score.
"I think we gave Park too much space to run the ball which we denied them in the semi," University captain Maddison Rosser said.
"Park did a great job of denying us space to get shots on goal.
"We had moments where we started to settle into our own game but we weren't consistent throughout."
