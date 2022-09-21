It seems the odds are against Crown Street Mall's quirky palm trees.
Not many living things could say they have survived after being set on fire, but that's exactly what happened to the palm tied to the pole on New Year's Day.
Then the wild wind damaged the palm tree lying down, with arborists called in to save it by stripping back its foliage to boost leaf growth.
But time and time again, the controversial art installation which was installed in 2017, lives on.
Wollongong City Council confirmed the palm lying down is making a miraculous recovery.
"In April ... arborists (tree surgeons) were called in to diagnose the palm and prescribed some heavy pruning to kick start new leaf growth," a Wollongong City Council spokesperson said.
"The tree is recovering and we're already seeing new shoots emerging from the tree."
A new sign attached to the 75-year-old Cabbage Tree palm, which now lives among the new inflatable installations for UCI race week, says its not the first time it has run into trouble with the wind.
"The existing curve in the trunk is from a storm that blew her over around 20 years ago," the sign says.
"This beautiful palm is showing us firsthand the amazing resilience of nature."
The mall palms are part of a $430,000 public art installation by New Zealand artist Mike Hewson.
The trees, especially the one suspended from the pole, have inspired much controversy and discussion since their installation in 2017.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.