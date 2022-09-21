Dozens turned out to honour the Queen at a special memorial service at St Michael's Cathedral in Wollongong after the UK state funeral on Monday night.
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest with a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with up to a million people lining London streets to say goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Canon Mark Smith said the ceremony on Wednesday, which many others tuned into via live stream, provided an opportunity for the community to thank the Queen for her "life of service".
He reflected on her Wollongong visit in 1954, and said the community's response to her passing showed her value to the region.
"It's a chance for us to honour her and her place in the city's life," Canon Smith said at the service.
"It's a chance to gather with others, for no grief should be faced alone.
"We remember her long life spent in the service of the United Kingdom of our nation, Australia, and the Commonwealth realms around the world."
Archdeacon Anthony Douglas shared his own personal memories of the Queen, including singing God Save the Queen when it was the Australian national anthem.
"We've all watched as the Queen steered her family and her nation through various crises, through the lightest of touches," Archdeacon Douglas said.
"She has been a marvel in her faithfulness to her role, despite its burdens and challenges."
Guests shared hymns and prayers, before they were invited to sign a book of condolences.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
