They spoke in broken English but the actions of Ukrainian cyclists showed how proud they were to represent their war-torn country at the UCI Road World Championships.
Speaking to the Mercury after completing the team time trial relay on Wednesday, Ukrainian cyclist Vitali Novakovskyi apologised profusely for his 'poor English' and thanked Australia and Wollongong for 'accepting us'.
"This is beautiful. We are competing here at the world championships for our people," he said.
"Today is a beautiful day, thank you very much Australia."
His fellow cyclist Daryna Nahuliak said she loved Wollongong's beautiful beaches.
"It is so beautiful here. It is a lovely country and Wollongong is so nice."
The duo added the result wasn't important.
"We want to show the world and our people we are here competing. We hope they get a little bit of happy[ness] in seeing us," Novakovskyi said.
Meanwhile in the mixed time trial, Australia pushed themselves bronze, led by a stellar performance from Georgia Baker, who overturned a slow initial intermediate split set by the men.
Switzerland ended up picking up the gold, finishing over two seconds ahead of Italy and over 38 seconds quicker than Australia, despite a valiant effort from those in green and gold.
Australia featured in the second group out of four to run, which featured Ukraine, Austria and Spain.
Michael Matthews, Lucas Plapp and Luke Durbridge started the team off, but they finished behind a few of the other nations on the intermediate splits.
A huge effort from the in-form Georgia Baker saw the team finish with a team time of 34.24.54.
Australia were in the lead at the halfway stage of the event, but the class of the European powerhouses Switzerland and Italy proved too much.
The Netherlands had a horror day on the course, with women's elite road race favourite for Sunday Annemiek van Vleuten falling off her bike in a horror tumble at the beginning of the female circuit, which all but ended Dutch hopes for a podium finish.
Post-race the Swiss team were over the moon.
"Our strategy was to go hard and finish hard," Marlen Reusser said.
"But we only could go as hard [as we could] so that everyone could survive. It was a good way to go."
