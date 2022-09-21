Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra drug courier Clay Trevena sentenced over supply of meth, heroin

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 21 2022 - 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clay Trevena acted as a courier in an alleged drug ring supplying meth and heroin to the Illawarra.

As police examined a vehicle they'd seized from men suspected of trafficking drugs to the Illawarra, they made a discovery that helped cement their case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.