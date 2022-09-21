Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's most expensive petrol set to get even higher

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's most expensive petrol set to get even higher

Illawarra residents will have to get used to paying big bucks for fuel as the excise duty relaxation is set to be lifted after six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.