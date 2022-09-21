Wollongong's most expensive petrol set to get even pricier

Illawarra residents will have to get used to paying big bucks for fuel as the excise duty relaxation is set to be lifted after six months.
The excise fee on petrol and diesel which was halved from 44.2 cents a litre to 22.1 cents a litre amid rising costs of living will be re-implemented from September 29.
Several fuel providers in the region have already knocked up their prices to as high as $1.90 per litre including Coles Express Corrimal which is charging 193.9c per litre for E10.
Coles Express' fuel provider Viva's spokesperson said fuel prices move up and down depending on several factors.
Changes in international benchmark prices and the value of the Australian dollar relative to the US dollar are factors contributing to the change in prices.
Some other reasons behind the cost fluctuation are levels of competition in different areas and also the pricing decisions by wholesalers and retailers.
READ MORE: World awaits next generation of Rodgers
The consumer watchdog, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is advising people to shop around to look for the best prices.
"The ACCC will continue its weekly reporting to consumers about what is happening to fuel prices and when to find the cheapest fuel," an ACCC spokesperson said.
The ACCC will be closely monitoring the fuel prices and remind that petrol stations must not make false and misleading statements to consumers about the reasons for any price increases.
"We will shortly be engaging with fuel wholesalers and retailers to say that we do not expect to see uncharacteristic or abnormal wholesale and retail price increases in the days leading up to, and on the day of, or after, the reintroduction of the full rate of fuel excise," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.