We just don't know how good we've got it. Letters, September 23, 2022

Can we please get rid of all the negativity in and around our city in relation to the fabulous UCI Road World Championships.
Yes, there might be some minor inconvenience to those of us who live and work around the city and suburbs, but this is such a massive event both here and internationally that we should be prepared to put up with that minor inconvenience for just one week.
Compare our inconvenience to the difficulties and tragedies that have recently been endured by our friends in other parts of NSW who have suffered (and continue to suffer) the massive trauma and tragedy of floods and fires, and on that count we have very little to complain about.
In addition, so many people in our city worked so hard to bring this event together, and so many more are out there giving up their time as volunteers along the course.
I have friends both in the Netherlands and in the UK who are watching the event on live TV and they are raving about how incredible our city is looking. And this time next week it will all be over, and we will just be dealing with our day-to-day lives without the international acclaim and excitement that this event is bringing to our city, so let us get in and enjoy it and celebrate it.
Mark McDonald, North Wollongong
Reply to the letter "Don't delay anti-corruption body" (Mercury, September 19) yes it is important, and does need to be well thought through and enacted with care. But, that is also why the state and territory ICAC type corruption commissions are not a good example as they've been open to abuse by previous and current governments.
If the Anti-Corruption Commission is established then let it investigate the abuse of authority by former PM Scott Morrison and the State Premiers over the handling of COVID-19. Our governments shut state borders, not the virus. Our governments took away our basic freedoms not the virus.
Morrison and the Premiers pushed mandatory face masks which even Dr Fauci had a variety of opinions. Interestingly, as opposition leader Mr Albanese supported the Morrison government's legislation and handling in relation to the COVID-19 hysteria of the last three years so he will also need to be called to account.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
he 700 MW battery proposed for the Erraring site is not a generator, it has to be charged from a renewable system that can't even supply what we need reliably now.
Mick Hort, Barrack Heights
Putin invades a sovereign nation then warns the West if they threaten Russian territory? Who believes this stuff?
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
