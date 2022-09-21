Those hoping to turn the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II into a four day long weekend or an early start to the school holidays are warned that traffic may be heavy.
Transport for NSW expects heavy traffic on the Princes Highway around Wollongong, Nowra, Ulladulla and Batemans Bay.
"It's great to see people travelling around NSW this holiday break, but with this, we expect to see congestion on some of our major routes, and the traffic is likely to build earlier than usual due to Thursday being a public holiday," Transport for NSW executive director customer management Roger Weeks said.
Complicating matters are the road closures due to the UCI Road World Championships, making access to the Royal National Park from the south at Otford difficult this Saturday and Sunday.
Transport for NSW is advising those hoping to spend a weekend bushwalking or camping to access the park via Loftus and Waterfall.
On top of this, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a low pressure system to push wet conditions from the inland to the coast, with up to 100 millimetres of rain forecast to hit the Illawarra.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said with flooding already occurring inland, holiday makers should take care.
"It's important that as families hit the road for the holidays, drivers are alert to the dangers of storms and flooding," Ms Cooke said.
"Always remember if you come across a flooded road, don't risk the safety of you and your family. Turn around and find an alternate route. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to become stranded."
Flood warnings have been issued for NSW inland rivers and a flood watch for parts of the mid north coast, Hunter and Upper Colo rivers.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said with more rainfall predicted, travellers needed to be alert to flood risks.
"With more rainfall predicted over the beginning of the school holidays, it's timely to remind travellers who are heading to caravan parks and resorts in low lying areas to have a plan and prepare for possible heavy rain leading to flash and riverine flooding."
For updated flood and weather warnings check the Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Services websites.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.