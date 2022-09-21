Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Heavy traffic predicted on M1, Princes Highway for public holiday

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holiday traffic could start early with UCI road closures, rain forecast and a Thursday public holiday. Picture from File

Those hoping to turn the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II into a four day long weekend or an early start to the school holidays are warned that traffic may be heavy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.