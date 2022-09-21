Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra venues named as state's best at Restaurant & Catering Awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 21 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from top left: His Boy Elroy, Steamers Bar and Grill and Andrew Ferri of Figtree Gourmet Kitchen

Wollongong cafes and restaurants have been recognised as some of the state's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.