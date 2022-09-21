Wollongong cafes and restaurants have been recognised as some of the state's best.
Multiple venues in the Illawarra picked up awards or were named finalists in the 2022 NSW Australia Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards, held on Monday.
Winning the Contemporary Australia Restaurant - Informal award for regional NSW is waterfront diner Steamers Bar and Grill.
It's the second year in a row the Wollongong venue has named the best in NSW, winning in the same category in 2019, before going on to bring home silver at the national awards.
Owner Caroline Brinsmead and executive chef Paul Hamilton said the win was a reflection of their team ethos.
"I'm so incredibly proud of our crew, this is undeniably a team effort and is a reflection their dedication and passion for our craft," he said.
"With staff heralding from around the globe, we're inspired to bring these international influences to our dishes to deliver a diverse collision of flavours to the menu - the character representing the street food scene from around the world."
Also among the winners was Figtree Gourmet Kitchen, taking home the award for best Pizza restaurant in regional NSW.
Figtree Gourmet Kitchen is also a return winner, having won in the same category in 2019 and 2020. Owner Andrew Ferri said the restaurant had found the secret to its award winning pizzas.
"Fresh produce, quality of the products and whether I'm making the pizza or one of my staff is, it is going to be consistent," he said.
Keira Street favourite His Boy Elroy won the Burger Bar category for Regional NSW.
Illawarra finalists included JJ's Indian Restaurant - Kiama for Indian Restaurant and Harbourfront Restaurant for Seafood Restaurant and City Beach Function Centre for Events Caterer and Wedding Caterer.
In the standalone awards, Figtree Gourmet Kitchen was a finalist in the Consumer Vote Award, while the Pavillion Kiama was a finalist in the Sydney Water Sustainability Award.
The awards are hosted by the NSW branch of the Restaurant & Catering Association of Australia
Winners in each category will go on to compete against their national rivals.
