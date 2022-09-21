A community with heart - and a life-saving aid

Oak Flats Senior Citizens Centre now has a defibrillator thanks to the joint action of community groups and Shellharbour City Council.
Albion Park Lioness Club and Oak Flats Lions Club approached Shellharbour City Council for a grant of $1000 towards the life-saving machine, with the clubs making up the balance.
The delivery of the defibrillator to the centre was made earlier this month.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.