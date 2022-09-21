Illawarra Mercury

A community with heart - and a life-saving aid

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
Lioness members Billi Fanning and Lynn Stanford, Oak Flats Lions Club members along with Mayor Chris Homer, Mayor and Counsellor Moira Hamilton (Shellharbour City Council) were on hand to donate the Defibrillator to Anne Spiers (Oak Flats Senior Citizens Centre)

Oak Flats Senior Citizens Centre now has a defibrillator thanks to the joint action of community groups and Shellharbour City Council.

