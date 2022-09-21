After six world championship races since Sunday, the planet's elite cyclists take a break from competition on Thursday.
It's a training day which means road closures will be in place from 8am to 1.30pm.
It is the National Day of Mourning but large chunks of Wollongong will definitely be open.
The snap public holiday is in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and although some services will be shut, for many CBD operations it will be business as usual.
Here's what you can expect on Thursday, September 22:
Roads around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville will be closed from 8am to 1.30pm.
The M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to the suburbs of Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be open until Friday, September 23.
Hopefully you're all over where the clearways are now. To make the make more readable, find the visible layers drop down in the right corner and click. Then click the UCI-clearways button off.
Trains will be operating to a normal weekday timetable today. And, authorities say, the trip planner and transport apps are up-to-date, so what it's showing now is what will be running.
From Friday until Sunday, additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
Why not ditch the car and catch a train?
Additional train services with extra carriages will be running on the South Coast Line, making it easier to get to and from the event and travel around Wollongong. View the revised train timetables for the event period here: transportnsw.info
Kembla Grange Racecourse - Princes Highway Kembla Grange
Fred Finch Park - Berkeley
Bulli Showground - Grevillea Park Road, Bulli
Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating however bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted.The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs)
Walking and riding a bike around the city is a good option if possible. Pedestrian crossing points will be all around the course, so you may choose to park on one side of the course and walk to the other.
SpinFest: Wollongong CBD
Come alive in Wollongong to catch the streets transform with beautiful lights, restaurants, circus performers and music.
When: 9am - 9pm
Where: Crown Street Mall, Wollongong
Spanish artist, Miguel Soro, is displaying a collection of his bicycle racing works of cycling champions. A former professional cyclist himself, Soro has exhibited all over the world, this is his first exhibition in Australia of more than 22 works.
When: 8.30am - 6pm
Where: Sage Hotel, Harbour Street, Wollongong
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
