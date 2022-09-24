Across Australia, children as young as 10 are being sent to jail and a group of Illawarra residents say enough is enough.
They're supporting the #RaiseTheAge campaign which is calling for the age of criminality to be raised from 10 to 14.
The Mount Pleasant neighbours have painted banners to go on the roof and front the house to catch the eye of spectators watching the UCI finals.
"Australia has a history of using sporting events to shine a light on human rights issues in other countries and we thought this weekend's UCI race would be a great opportunity to start a conversation about our own human rights record," Ms Hall said.
"Children are being locked in prisons, when they should be outside riding bikes, going to school and with family, not isolated and incarcerated.
"A 10-year-old is not a criminal. There may be actions as a result of trauma from social or family issues, dispossession and poverty.
According to the latest data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), there were 819 young people in youth detention on average per night. Most detainees were aged between 10-17 (83%) while the remainder were 18 or over.
Nearly three in four (74 per cent) of young people in detention were were awaiting the outcome of their court matter or sentencing. The remainder were serving a sentence.
"We're just a group of concerned individuals that thought it would be a great opportunity to raise awareness of the campaign and what is happening in our prison system," Ms Hall added.
"We hope our banner prompts curiosity and hopefully picks up some international media attention.
"It's also a message of hope for families who have been impacted by childhood incarceration.
"I'm a big cycling fan and I think this is a wonderful event. We'll be cheering on these amazing athletes and we're so proud of Wollongong for putting on such a great show," Ms Hall added.
