Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mount Pleasant 'raise the age' protest planned to coincide with global coverage

By Louise Negline
Updated September 24 2022 - 6:07am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
#RaiseTheAge campaign L-R Cressida Hall, Ian Rosier, Charlie Yeatman, Sally Stevenson, Heather Yeatman and Susan Engel. Picture by Adam McLean

Across Australia, children as young as 10 are being sent to jail and a group of Illawarra residents say enough is enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.