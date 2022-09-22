A Berkeley man who was pulled over by police and allegedly found to have on him drugs, satchels and scales, said the two bundles of cash in his car were his winnings from a night on the pokies.
Kevin De Sousa, 35, was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, charged with drug supply and possession.
At 7.45pm on Wednesday, police in an unmarked car were patrolling Unanderra when they spotted a black MG that had been linking to drug supply in the area, according to documents tendered to court.
Police followed the car on the Princes Highway from 150 metres before pulling the car over.
Police could see the driver of the car moving and fiddling as they approached the vehicle, the documents state.
Police breath tested the driver De Sousa, and found no trace of alcohol.
During this time, police reported De Sousa being extremely nervous and shaking.
Olice ran a check on De Sousa and found he had recently been issued a warning for shoving drugs down his undies.
With this in mind, police searched De Sousa's car and found $350, a set of scales, numerous straws and empty satchels. Police allege this indicates De Sousa was involved in the supply of drugs.
Police continued to search the car and found another $400 in cash.
While patting down De Sousa, police noticed an object in the waistband of his pants. Police asked if De Sousa had a knife on him but he told them it was a meth pipe.
When asked to slowly pull out the pipe from his underwear, police saw a satchel slide out from the top of De Sousa's pants. Police then grabbed De Sousa and told him they were going to strip search him.
As this occurred, De Sousa thrusted towards the front of the car and denied he had any items down his pants while refusing to be strip searched.
Police told De Sousa they would get a police van where they could conduct the strip search and De Sousa admitted he had two or three satchels of meth in his underwear, court documents state.
De Sousa said the drugs were for personal use.
Once the police van arrived, police conducted the strip search and found two clear, resealable satchels containing a crystal-like substance. Later investigations found there was 7.57 grams of the substance in De Sousa's possession, police allege.
In applying for bail, De Sousa's lawyer, Emel Ozer said the quantity was not a significantly large amount and that the money found on him was from his winnings at the pokies at the Unanderra pub and not the proceeds of crime.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said checks of the CCTV and ledgers at the Unanderra pub would show if this was true or not, but with De Sousa already on bail for two separate matters, were he to be found guilty it would be likely De Sousa would spend time in prison.
Registrar Peter Ritchie refused bail, noting that De Sousa's offending had increased recently and was associated with his drug use.
De Sousa will reappear in front of a magistrate on Friday.
