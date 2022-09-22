Illawarra Mercury's Jordan Warren chatting with cycling expert Rupert Guinness in the lead up to the elite races on Sunday.
The time to shine is now for the Belgian national cycling squad as they go through their final preparations for the UCI elite men's and women's road races on the weekend.
With riders Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel at the peak of their powers, Belgium are chasing the coveted rainbow jersey on Sunday, but know it comes with the added pressure to deliver in Wollongong.
In particular van Aert is looking to avenge last year's championships, which were held in his home country, where he was the pre-race favourite, only to finish eleventh on the ladder, which was one minute and 18 seconds behind eventual winner Julian Julian Alaphilippe.
As well as that, van Aert and Evenepoel experienced only what could be called a falling out following their world title defeat in their home nation last year.
Now the Belgians are having to travel halfway across the world for what they believe is their rightful glory.
For the 266.9 kilometre men's race, the Belgians' team of eight riders will attempt to do their best to get van Aert and Evenepoel onto the winners list.
Speaking to media during his race preparations, van Aert played down the pressure as he looks to be crowned world cycling champion on Sunday, or at least help his teammate achieve the feat.
"For me it's the main goal for the final part of the season," he said.
"I think the course suits me and we're here with a strong team and a strong core leader so I'm excited to start.
"I think [being apart of] the Belgian national team you will always have pressure.
"Of course we're here to win the race and it would be really nice if we could finish strong.
"But there are 150 other guys who are competing so it's not that easy."
Evenepoel said that whilst there would be a number of teams that would challenge them on Sunday, he rated the Australian team very highly.
"The Australian team will be really motivated," he said.
"[Michael] Matthews is also a big favourite in my eyes so you also have strong individuals with teams around them.
"It's always the same names [that are the favourites] that come up [every year] but it's not just individuals we have to look out for it's the strong squads in combination with a strong leader.
"I think the French team is looking really strong again they sort of have the same riders as they had last year."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
