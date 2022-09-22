Illawarra Mercury
Mount Keira Demonstration School are raising money for a new playground during UCI Road World Championships 2022

By Louise Negline
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:09am, first published 1:00am
Mount Keira Demonstration School students desperate for new playground. Picture supplied.

Parents at Mount Keira Demonstration School are hoping this weekend's planned UCI Road World Championships 'watch party' will help raise desperately needed funds for a new playground

