Parents at Mount Keira Demonstration School are hoping this weekend's planned UCI Road World Championships 'watch party' will help raise desperately needed funds for a new playground
Students at the school have been without a playground since the beginning of his year.
Initially the decades' old structure was taped off, but recently had to be pulled down because of safety concerns for students.
President of the school's Parents and Citizen's Association (P&C), Angelina Neira said a replacement is $90,000 and the state government does not provide capital funding for playgrounds.
"We've literally poured our hearts out trying to fund raise over the past two years, and this weekend we've really gone all out to get the donations rolling in at the UCI watch event," Mrs Neira said.
"Every family has been baking for the cake sale, we've hired a coffee machine and there'll be a sausage sizzle and games for the kids.
"Over the past two years we've saved $20,000 through various fundraisers, but it's virtually impossible for a group of 50 parents to raise the full amount. That's a lot of Bunnings bbqs and Father's Day stalls.
Mrs Neira said the P&C had successfully applied for a $1500 grant and one family business donated $800.
She said they were unsuccessful in their funding application to Wollongong City Council to host this weekend's UCI race watching event.
"That was disappointing because the parents have worked so hard to decorate and get the school ready for the event and we have one of the best locations to watch the finals.
"We've still got $70,000 to raise, and even though that's unrealistic in one fundraiser, we hope it least it highlights the desperate need our kids have for some decent play equipment.
"There's a basketball court and a soccer field but its too hard for the younger and older kids to play together at the same time.
"The children are really missing out on the experiences of climbing and swinging on play equipment.
