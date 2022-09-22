After hours on Tuesday night a man and a woman broke into Wollongong Central and stole thousands of dollars of jewellery and clothing from a popular pop-up store supporting local small businesses, police allege.
Samatha Lye, 43, and Matthew Manning, 27, were allegedly caught on camera pinching racks of jewellery and clothing from store at the Chatterbox pop-up market.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, just after 8pm on Tuesday, Lye and Manning entered Wollongong Central.
The pair walked to the bridge connecting two sections of the mall but found the glass doors were shut, having been closed by security at 6pm.
Lye attempted to open the door multiple times, police allege, before Manning opened the door and the couple continued through to the closed section of the mall.
Lye and Manning found the Chatterbox pop-up stall, which provides space for a number of smaller retailers, and scoped out the space, documents tendered to the court show.
A gate around the stall had been locked up by a staff member at the end of their shift and Manning started to pull on the gate to get in.
After forcing his way into the stall the pair start grabbing racks of earrings and rings and Lye also pinched a baby romper and a pair of black shorts, police allege.
At 8.11pm, a mannequin set up in the centre of a walkway grabbed Lye's attention and she began pulling at a black duffel bag draped across the mannequin. Needing Manning's help, the pair were able to pull off the duffel bag and then left the shopping centre.
At 3.15pm the next day, mall security tipped off the police that Lye and Manning were in Wollongong mall.
Police arrived shortly after and found Lye and Manning with property linked to the night before.
Police also allege they found Lye in possession of 16 milligrams of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of heroin and methadone addiction.
Police arrested Lye and Manning and took them to Wollongong police station where they were searched and found to have in their possession jewellery from the Chatterbox stall.
Police charged Lye with stealing upwards of 100 earrings and rings, a pair of black shorts, baby clothes and a black duffel bag, worth over $6500 in total.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, police prosecutor Amelia Wall opposed bail, noting Lye was already on multiple intensive corrections orders for dishonesty offences.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said Lye had become a compulsive thief after the death of her son.
Magistrate Peter Ritchie refused bail, with Lye to return to court on Friday.
Manning did not appear in court on Thursday.
