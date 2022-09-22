Illawarra Mercury
Police accuse Samatha Lye and Matthew Manning of shoplifting in Wollongong Central

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:51am
Wollongong Central. File picture by Robert Peet

After hours on Tuesday night a man and a woman broke into Wollongong Central and stole thousands of dollars of jewellery and clothing from a popular pop-up store supporting local small businesses, police allege.

