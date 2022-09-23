Storybook charm

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 1
Instantly enchanting with its leafy storybook setting and classic design, this quality home is just as elegant as it first appears - and much more spacious.
Renovated to a crisp finish throughout, it retains a rich sense of charm and warmth while providing all the practical elements your modern household demands.
Darren Kay, principal of Belle Property Illawarra said, "It has a striking older facade but has been renovated for modern families.
"It also has a beautiful north facing deck looking out onto the greenery of Mount Pleasant, as well as a self-contained apartment downstairs that's great for short-term stays or family accommodation."
The home features a formal entry hall, front lounge plus flowing in/outdoor zone to rear. The kitchen has stone benchtops and island, while the light-filled main bathroom is complete with clawfoot bathtub.
"It's in a great spot as your kids can walk to Pleasant Heights Public School through the backyard and you're just a couple of minutes from Balgownie Village," Darren said.
"A great home for young families and those with older children/relatives that live with them, or those that want a property with potential revenue stream."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years.
