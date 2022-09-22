A fleet of tow trucks have been out in force this week, catching Illawarra residents parked in the special event clearways, including one unsuspecting driver...
A mobile speed camera was busted reportedly setting up in a tow-away zone at Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Wednesday, with footage catching the incident having since gone astronomically viral.
The unlikely rule bender caught the attention of a tow truck operator, who is seen reversing towards the car and preparing to tow it away in a video shared to Facebook and TikTok.
As the tow truck operator hops out of his vehicle, the mobile speed camera sign sitting on top of the car slowly lowers... However, Transport for NSW has confirmed the car was not towed and that it is investigating the incident.
"The driver moved the vehicle once they became aware the temporary clearway was in place as part of the World Road Cycling Championships," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"As a result, the enforcement session has been deemed invalid and fines will not be issued.
"Transport for NSW is working with the vendor to investigate the incident."
Special event clearway signs sprung up across the city earlier this month to notify when the rules are in effect for the UCI Road World Championships.
Transport for NSW said they will be enforced from the advertised time, with some extending 24 hours a day.
Cabbage Tree Lane is one of the streets closed daily at different times for the duration of the event, with the temporary special event clearways in place.
It will remain closed from about 7am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the blockbuster main events - the elite women's and men's road races.
Resident who have had their car towed will need to call 132 701 to find out its new location as well as receive a bill for the $215.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
