Picking up wedding rings, checking out the cycling and running errands were just a few of the things Illawarra residents got up to on their public holiday this Thursday.
Crown Street Mall was bustling with people as locals flocked to Wollongong's CBD on the day of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II.
While business was as usual for many, other residents' public holiday was filled with excitement.
Andrew Hogden initially told the Illawarra Mercury that his family's day was going to be nothing out of the ordinary.
"We are doing nothing headline worthy," he said.
When pushed, Mr Hodgen admitted he was picking up the rings for his wedding next month.
Many people, including the Maxted family, told The Mercury they were using the day to check out the UCI World Championships.
Mrs Maxted said she was excited for the day.
"We're just heading down to the beach," she said. "The kids have the day off so we thought we'd go check out the cycling."
Others, who were less interested in the cycling still used the day to get involved with the festivities which surrounding the UCI event.
Elana and Ada Kells came down to Wollongong to check out the Spin Energy inflatable sculptures.
Others were less interested in jam-packing their day with activities, and more interested in using the extra day off to get on top of small tasks.
Anna Basha was running errands, Robyn Courtney was heading to the bank and Aston Cale was taking it easy.
"We are just grabbing some brekkie after a big night out last night," he said.
Anna Basha said she was just "taking a break" from the business of everyday life.
