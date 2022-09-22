Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong residents get busy on the National Day of Mourning

By Natasha Bini
September 22 2022 - 3:00am
(From top left clockwise) Chloe Golding, Andrew Hodgen, Elana Kells, Ada Kells, Anna Basha, Robin Courtney, Aston Cale, Libby Smith, Kasia Maxted, Teddy Maxted, Dottie Maxted, Daisy Maxted and Paul Maxted

Picking up wedding rings, checking out the cycling and running errands were just a few of the things Illawarra residents got up to on their public holiday this Thursday.

