Emergency services operation closes Macquarie Pass

Macquarie Pass is closed between Tongarra Lane and Mount Murray Road on Thursday afternoon due to an emergency operation on the Illawarra Highway.
The highway is closed in both directions.
All vehicles should instead take the Hume Highway, Picton Road the the M1 Princes Motorway, allowing an extra 30 minutes of travel time between the Hume and Albion Park.
Jamberoo Mountain Road is not an option, as it remains closed following a landslip earlier this year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.