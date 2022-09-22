Illawarra Mercury
Emergency services operation closes Macquarie Pass

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:38am
The section of the Illawarra Highway closed at Macquarie Pass. Picture from Live Traffic.

Macquarie Pass is closed between Tongarra Lane and Mount Murray Road on Thursday afternoon due to an emergency operation on the Illawarra Highway.

Local News

