Berkeley Eagles shooting for five Illawarra Baseball titles in a row against game Dapto Chiefs

They're poles apart on paper, but the only real difference between Baseball Illawarra grand finalists' Berkeley and Dapto is time.
That's the view of Berkeley player-coach Chad Blanch heading into Saturday's decider where the Eagles will look to claim a fifth successive league title.
It's a run unmatched in the modern era, but Blanch can still recall a time when the Eagles were anything but dominant.
It's what leaves him wary of a young Chiefs outfit looking to pull off a major league upset come 1.30 at Eagle Field on Saturday.
"Dapto have got a really good, young side and they're sort of doing what we did seven or eight years ago," Blanch said.
"When I came into first grade I was only a young fella, 16-17, and I walked into a pretty red-hot side and probably took the first couple of premierships for granted.
"Then we had a lot of our experienced senior men leave and we had a core of four or five of us that were still really young. We went through three or four really thin, bad years there where we were the whipping boys of the comp.
"We weren't used to it and Berkeley wasn't used to it as a club, so we had to reset and rebuild. Now Dapto have got this young team coming through that should be together for a long time.
"I think we've got them 2-1 this year but they've stretched us every time. They did it to us in round one and we sat down afterwards and said 'if we want five in a row, this isn't going to be easy'.
"We've got the best side on paper but if we take our foot off the pedal for an inning or two this young side can jump out and grab us."
It will still leave the Eagles prohibitive favourites heading into the encounter but, despite chasing a fifth consecutive chip, Blanch is taking nothing for granted.
"We've probably done what we should've done with the side we've had the past five years but we're up against good opposition this week," he said.
"There's going to be no easy at-bats. They've got really good, strong young pitching so it'll be a good pitching duel.
"Josh Doyle for us has probably had his best season ever and we've got Tim Atherton in the bullpen for later in the game.
"We're probably closer to the end as a group, we've probably got one or two left, so it'll be a special one if we can get it done."
The Chiefs have certainly saved their best for last this season, with a 15-5 win over Northern Pirates in the semi-finals followed by a 13-11 win over the Cardinals in the preliminary final.
"It was always our goal to improve throughout the season and as long as we're getting better I was happy," Dapto coach Jye Pitt said.
"We did enough last week to get over the line and secure a spot in the grand final. It's always our goal, to win the grand final, but you need to get there first.
"It's been good to have this success right at the end of the season and we're very excited to play a quality team.
"We want to be strong for the next 10 years and that's what we're aiming to do, but there's no reason we can't knock Berkeley off this week."
His side is timing its run nicely but Pitt said the Chiefs will need to be near faultless to be any chance of making a game of it late.
"We've got a bit of talent there and they're not going to lay down," Pitt said.
"We've been hitting well over the past two weeks, so if we reduce our errors and our pitching does the job and reduces the amount of walks we throw, we can hold them tight for a long time.
"We might then be able to get some hits at crucial times and put some pressure on.
''I've been around the sport a long time and seen some really good teams lose finals. We're going in with confidence and a will to win."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.