Police rescue young woman from rip off Wollongong beach

An 18-year-old woman was rescued from the water after getting caught in a rip off a Wollongong beach on Wednesday.
Lake Illawarra police officers were patrolling near the area as part of UCI Road World Championships duties about 5.20pm when they heard cries for help coming from the water.
Officers followed the voice, walking from Marine Drive onto the beach, and saw the woman caught in the rip about 50 metres offshore near a rock shelf at the southern end of North Beach.
Two detective senior constables, as well as a 52-year-old council worker, ran towards the edge of the rocks before a massive wave crashed over the woman.
One of the officers and the council worker went into the water and attempted to lift the women onto the rocks, where the other officer was waiting but was knocked into the sea.
The woman and two rescuers were eventually pulled safely onto the rock platform, and the woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for cuts and abrasions.
The three rescuers were not injured.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.