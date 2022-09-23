Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NRLW finals arrival an adrenaline shot for 'refreshed' Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
September 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFIDENT: Dragons skipper Kezie Apps insists belief remains high ahead of her side's finals clash with Newcastle on Sunday. Picture: Dragons Media

Reaching a grand final is hard enough, getting back there is even tougher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.