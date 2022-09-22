A narrow loss and a draw to start the Wollongong Touch Premier League, Albion Park have registered their first win against the highly fancied Dapto Canaries.
The tries were shared amongst the Eagles with seven players touching down in the 8-5 win, former Aussie mixed open star Dean Springfield making a memorable debut.
"He made a huge difference for our side," captain Kyle Williams said.
"His sense of calmness and direction was exactly what we were missing in the opening rounds."
Taj Ford was also a stand out in the Eagles three-try win, before turning his focus to Gerringong's Group 7 Under 18 Grand Final this Sunday.
In other results Thirroul and Wests Illawarra bounced back with victories, while Jamberoo hold top spot making it 3 from 3.
In the Women's Premier League, Stingrays of Shellharbour remain unbeaten after an impressive 7-3 result over Corrimal.
Defending premiers Woonona hit their straps with a 7-1 statement against the Lions and the Superoos held off Dapto 3-nil.
