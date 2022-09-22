Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Exclusive

Rupert Guinness inside the Australian camp before UCI Road World Championships elite road race

By Rupert Guinness
Updated September 22 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The panache Michael Matthews showed to attack and solo to victory in stage 14 of the Tour de France in July played a key role in him becoming Australia's outright leader for the men's elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, says Rory Sutherland, the Australian Cycling Team elite road co-ordinator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.