Pensioners need quarterly increases to survive. Letters, September 24, 2022

Not sure how they calculate the increase that is paid to age pensioners. Recent advice from Centrelink is that couples will receive $29.40 each, each fortnight being 3.95 per cent from September 20 on March pensions paid. Current inflation is around 6.8 per cent and estimated to be 8 per cent by end of year.
It is time the government implemented quarterly increases as pensioners are getting further and further behind. Utilities up by 25 per cent, fuel to increase again by 25 cents a litre after fuel tax is reintroduced. Groceries, insurances etc are all skyrocketing. It is extremely difficult for pensioners to survive. Pension increases March and September were less than CPI at end of June. Time the process changed.
Terry Stretton, Dapto
Cheer cheer the red and white. Not the mob from Kogarah, but the cygnets from Sydney. When the Illawarra "scarlet and white" was effectively removed from the Gong, this little black duck found it more preferable to follow the relocated Swans from South Melbourne rather than the Dragons from Rockdale.
So this Saturday, this Illawarra boy will be sitting in the Shane Warne stand hoping the Swans can fly higher than the exorbitant fares being charged by price gouging airlines.
Micheal Traynor, Bellambi
Hello there Wollongong Council. You have the eyes of the world on you and yet you still refuse to remove the graffiti on the cliff face, highly visible to everyone from the Sea Cliff Bridge (not to mention the thousands viewing from overseas). I tried using SnapSend Solve, I tried emailing you, I even called and spoke to you! Yet... nothing is done, and the blight is there for all the world to see. Maybe if I was building a 20-storey apartment block you'd get back to me!
John VanderJagt, Waterfall
John Martin (Mercury, September 20) thinks we should become nonaligned and de-link from the USA.
If the whole world were like John the alignment issue would not arise, nor the need for a local police force.
Regrettably, history shows the world has people like Caesar, Caligula, Stalin and Hitler, and now Putin and Xi. With no world police force, many peoples combine to resist them.
Putin's Ukrainian invasion saw Finland and Sweden drop traditional non-alignment.
With Xi's threats towards Taiwan, which China last ruled in 1895, what is the reason to drop the US alliance?
The prospect of USA help is somehow reassuring, as its availability must be for the Ukrainians and its prospects for Taiwan.
David Goss, Woonona
