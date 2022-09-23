Pensioners need quarterly increases to survive. Letters, September 24, 2022

Hello there Wollongong Council. You have the eyes of the world on you and yet you still refuse to remove the graffiti on the cliff face, highly visible to everyone from the Sea Cliff Bridge (not to mention the thousands viewing from overseas). I tried using SnapSend Solve, I tried emailing you, I even called and spoke to you! Yet... nothing is done, and the blight is there for all the world to see. Maybe if I was building a 20-storey apartment block you'd get back to me!