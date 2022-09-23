Illawarra Mercury
Pensioners need quarterly increases to survive. Letters, September 24, 2022

September 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Not sure how they calculate the increase that is paid to age pensioners. Recent advice from Centrelink is that couples will receive $29.40 each, each fortnight being 3.95 per cent from September 20 on March pensions paid. Current inflation is around 6.8 per cent and estimated to be 8 per cent by end of year.

