I wonder what you will be talking about next week? When the carnival has left town, and you're in the office or grabbing a bite to eat with friends.
Or when your family call from Sydney, or Melbourne or Los Angeles. What will your story be?
Will it be the one about when you ran into Cadel Evans or Emma McKeon in Lang Park, or said g'day to a World Champion in the café on Cliff Road?
Or will it be how you managed to get to Helensburgh to see the start of the Elite Men's race at 10.15 on Sunday morning, when you were still celebrating with the Women's Race winner in Globe Lane at 2am?
Or how your mind was blown by those riders still being able to sprint for a World Championship medal after 266 kilometres and six-and-a-half hours in the saddle, a dash up Mt Keira and a lazy 12 ascents of Ramah Avenue. And then celebrate with fans afterwards.
Will you be talking about the winners, whether you know anything about cycling or not? How you hadn't expected Tadej Pogaar to attack so early! About Ellen van Dijk's mammoth attempt to claim two medals in one World Championship meet.
How you always knew that Remco Evenepoel would bounce back from his third place in the Time Trial, having had a few more days to recover from his heroics at La Vuelta.
Or will you be talking about your 11-year-old daughter, who was so inspired by the feats of Grace Brown in the Women's Elite Time Trial last Sunday, that she has set her sights on the Australian team for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games?
Or maybe you'll just be reliving the atmosphere around town this weekend. The thousands of visitors from all over Australia mingling with the international teams and fans, and the way our community welcomed them all and couldn't wait to show off our town.
The incredible diversity of people in the crowd. Young and old. Dozens of languages being spoken. All sharing a unique time in a special place.
Perhaps you'll be recounting what you heard the visitors saying about us?
That the whole of Norway is talking about a place called "Wool-long-ong" after Tobias Foss surprised himself and the field to claim the Rainbow Jersey in last Sunday's Elite Men's Time Trial.
While World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten has etched Wollongong deeply into the despairing hearts of 17 million fanatical Dutch cycling fans for very different reasons, by crashing out of Wednesday's mixed relay time trial.
Will you be basking a little in the satisfaction that Wollongong really pulled it off.
That the international teams and media are saying how incredible our city is, how smoothly the event ran for them and how they can't wait to come back.
So much so that you might already be speculating about what will be the next big thing to come to town. Perhaps the UCI World Mountain Bike World Championships on the escarpment once it is properly set up for mountain biking?
Or the UCI Urban World Championships, as another huge cycling event to leverage Wollongong's UCI Bike City status, without even having to close the roads.
For me personally, I hope I will be talking about the way that Wollongong felt with tens of thousands of people from all over the world celebrating together in the CBD this weekend.
About the way the city looked on the television pictures around the world, and the way in which the commentators promoted Wollongong live and uninterrupted to 300 million international viewers for more than 10 hours over just this last weekend alone.
And the gratitude I have for all the people here who helped to make that happen.
Our volunteers, who have represented Australia and Wollongong with such energy and enthusiasm - and capability - over the last week.
Our businesses, schools and community organisations, and so many of our community, who have seen past the inevitable disruptions, and welcomed the riders and visitors with open arms, and with the warmth on which Wollongong prides itself.
I can only encourage you not to be the one who wished they had been there; wished they had been part of it, but missed out on Wollongong's biggest moment, our proudest moment, and its biggest celebration.
By Sunday night it will all be over. And it's not coming back any time soon.
Make sure you get a piece of it!
