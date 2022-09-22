Illawarra Mercury
Hawks squander huge lead to go down to Adelaide at NBL Blitz

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 11:30am
Illawarra had no answer for Adelaide star Robert Franks (right) on Thursday night. Picture - Getty Images

Illawarra's NBL Blitz campaign has ended in disappointing fashion, the Hawks surrendering a 19-point lead to go down 84-77 to Adelaide on Thursday night.

