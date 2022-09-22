It's a double race day - first the 135.6km junior men followed by the even longer under 23 men's road races.
So that means extended road closures - from 7am until 6pm - on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Roads affected will be across Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville.
Both races will start and finish at Marine Drive in Wollongong and will include eight and 10 laps of the city circuit, respectively.
Here's what you can expect on Friday, September 23:
Roads affected on the day will be across Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville between 7am and 6pm.
Training on Thursday closed off the race route, allowing cyclists uninhibited access for a few hours.
The steady ascent along Mount Ousley Road to Mount Pleasant is deceptively tough - it features an average gradient of 7.7 per cent and a maximum of 14 per cent to reach a maximum elevation of 119m.
The M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to the suburbs of Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
Wollongong Hospital is full accessible by car or public transport.
Special Event Clearways will be in place on roads used for the course and some surrounding, which means strictly no parking during the times indicated.
Cars will be towed to the nearest possible location and a fee may apply. To locate your vehicle call 132 701.
READ MORE
Hopefully you're all over where the clearways are now. To make the make more readable, find the visible layers drop down in the right corner and click. Then click the UCI-clearways button off.
Trains will be operating to a normal weekday timetable today. And, authorities say, the trip planner and transport apps are up-to-date, so what it's showing now is what will be running.
From Friday until Sunday, additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
Why not ditch the car and catch a train?
Additional train services with extra carriages will be running on the South Coast Line, making it easier to get to and from the event and travel around Wollongong. View the revised train timetables for the event period here: transportnsw.info
Kembla Grange Racecourse - Princes Highway Kembla Grange
Bulli Showground - Grevillea Park Road, Bulli
Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating however bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted.
The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs)
There is also a Park and Walk facility at the Wollongong Helipad, and J.J Kelly Park (where an on-call low mobility shuttle will also provide transfers to/from)
Walking and riding a bike around the city is a good option if possible. Pedestrian crossing points will be all around the course, so you may choose to park on one side of the course and walk to the other.
SpinFest: Wollongong CBD
Come alive in Wollongong to catch the streets transform with beautiful lights, restaurants, circus performers and music.
When: 9am - 9pm
Where: Crown Street Mall, Wollongong
Spanish artist, Miguel Soro, is displaying a collection of his bicycle racing works of cycling champions. A former professional cyclist himself, Soro has exhibited all over the world, this is his first exhibition in Australia of more than 22 works.
When: 8.30am - 6pm
Where: Sage Hotel, Harbour Street, Wollongong
Stay behind the course boundary and always cross at the designated crossing points (which are existing pedestrian crossing points on city streets ie. intersections)
Cycling is an all weather sport - come prepared
It's OK to bring a fold-out chair and your own picnic lunch to enjoy the races
Keep animals on leashes near the course at all times
Respect the local community - take your rubbish with you, respect private property and keep smiling.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
