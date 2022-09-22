A University of Wollongong PhD candidate is set to present her brain cancer treatment research in just 180 seconds at the Asia Pacific finals of a thesis competition on Monday.
Sarah Vogel, from Sutherland is a fourth year PhD with UOW's School of Physics.
The 25 year old, won the uni's Three Minute Thesis (3MT) Competition last month after detailing her work in targeted radiation treatment for brain cancer patients.
"My PhD centres on the improvement of treatment for brain cancer, especially for hi-grade gliomas, and for brain cancer in children," Ms Vogel said.
"Apart from congenital diseases and road accidents, brain cancer is the third biggest killer of children in Australia.
"It has a a disproportionately high prevalence and disproportionately high mortality rate in children.
"When giving a radiation dose to a child's developing brain, there are so many repercussions for them later in life including hormonal issues, IQ changes and growth defects or even paralysis.
"And there's also a higher likelihood of developing a secondary cancer.
"What's gripping for me about this research is that we've seen advancements in treatments for breast cancer, prostrate cancer an even the hardest pancreatic cancer...but there's been no improvement in brain cancer for thirty years.
"There's is so much hope around what we are doing and what we believe is potentially a curative treatment.
"I am using Microbeam Radiation Therapy (MRT), a specialised form of synchrotron radiation, that is extremely effective against brain cancer. Combining MRT with nanoparticles, I think, is a crucial step towards improving brain cancer survival statistics.
"Our nanoparticles that we use metal oxide nanoparticles, so they're a heavy metal usually like gold or silver.
"There's nowhere near enough funding or discussion about brain cancer, I'm hoping to raise greater awareness so we can attract more funding which is what we desperately need.
"It was pretty hard to be honest to condense my work into three minutes. The main thing I focused on was the solution which is improving brain cancer treatments, explaining the physics concepts behind that in layman's terms was the tricky part.
Head of the Targeted Nano-Therapies at UOW, Dr Moeava Tehei said Ms Vogel is an outstanding physicist with an extremely high aptitude towards research.
"During our last Microbeam Radiation Therapy (MRT) experiment at the Australian synchrotron, the targeted Nano-Therapies (TNT) team, with Sarah as lead Surgeon, investigated a novel gadolinium based nanoparticle for brain cancer treatment," Dr Tehei said.
Ms Vogel's presentation, "Treating brain cancer with one shot", can be viewed on YouTube.
The UOW competition saw a tie for runner up between Catherine Stephen and Michael Stapleton.
Catherine Stephen, from the School of Nursing, was named both Runner Up and People's Choice Award winner for her presentation "Improving blood pressure control in primary care".
Environmental engineer, Michael Stapleton's presentation was titled "Microplastic pollution from an unlikely source: The unintentional dark side of plastic recycling".
You can view all of the UOW presentations here on YouTube.
