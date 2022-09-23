Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong 2022

German rider Emil Herzog wins a thrilling junior men's road race at the UCI World Championships in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:01am, first published 2:00am
It was neck and neck for the majority of the race, but Germany's Emil Herzog came out on top. Picture by Anna Warr

Emil Herzog has won a thrilling and bruising junior men's junior road race at the UCI World Championships in Wollongong.

