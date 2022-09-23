Emil Herzog has won a thrilling and bruising junior men's junior road race at the UCI World Championships in Wollongong.
Herzog was in a drag race with Portugal's Antoni Morgado, who won the nation's first ever medal in the race, at the finish.
Belguim's Vlad Van Mechelen won bronze.
The junior race comes with great prestige to win the gold medal, with many former winners going on to become cycling greats, including Belgian Remco Eveneopel and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.
Illawarra Mercury's Jordan Warren chatting with cycling expert Rupert Guinness ahead of the weekend's races.
There was drama straight from the off in the race with three of the major favourites suffering a crash on the first lap of the contest.
Dutch rider Max Van Der Meulen, Great Britain's Joshua Tarling, who won the junior time trial earlier in the week and Australian Hamish McKenzie all felt the effects of the rain which pelted down in Wollongong overnight.
The Aussie was particularly battered, with a ripped jersey and a bleeding body not stopping the junior time trial silver medallist.
McKenzie's fall derailed the Australian team's chances in their team which included Oscar Chamberlain, Cameron Rogers, Willian Eaves and the aforementioned McKenzie, will extended Australia's run of never winning this junior men's road race.
Czech Republic rider Pavel Novak set the pace during the halfway point of the 135.6 kilometre long race.
Great Britain's Zachary Walker and Estonian Romet Pajur were hot on the heels of Novak at the front, with the lead changing multiple times.
But in the end it was Herzog that got the better of his competitors, with scenes of jubilation that followed at the finish line.
Post race, Herzog said "I worked hard for this."
"Last year I hadd a bit of bad like but today everything went perfect.
"I still can't believe it, that I am now a world champion.
Talking about that final sprint, Herzog said it was a sensational finish.
"It was the hardest sprint of my whole life but I just didn't stop and I peddled all the time," he said.
"I've never had a sprint like this.
"I'm actually a friend of him (Morgado), we have the same team."
He said he was honoured to have won on behalf of Germany.
"It's the biggest thing you can achieve as a junior and I just don't have words," he said.
"I will need some days [to process the result]. You don't get [to be] world champion everyday."
More to come.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
