Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra teens ready to grab attention at US baseball showcase

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready to represent Australia at the Perfect Game Showcase are (from left) coach Josh Dean, Max Stevens, Rylan Angel, Lachlan Rosser, Oskar Boggiss, Lewis Mercieca, Liam Anderson and coach Alex Howe. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Half a dozen Illawarra teenagers will rub shoulders with some baseball greats - and hopefully grab the eye of some scouts - as they board a plane to Florida for the Perfect Game Showcase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.