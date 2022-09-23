Illawarra teens ready to grab attention at US baseball showcase

Half a dozen Illawarra teenagers will rub shoulders with some baseball greats - and hopefully grab the eye of some scouts - as they board a plane to Florida for the Perfect Game Showcase.
Max Stevens, Rylan Angel, Lachlan Rosser, Oskar Boggiss, Lewis Mercieca and Liam Anderson - along with local coaches Josh Dean and Alex Howe - will represent Australia at next week's event, which aims to give players exposure to professional scouts and US college coaches.
Each participant gets the chance to show off their skills, which Dean said was an invaluable opportunity.
"Any time you get a chance to represent Australia is a great honour," he said.
"For our kids, it's a chance to showcase their talent to college recruiters or professional scouts to see if they can advance their baseball journeys. We're definitely going into some pretty big baseball areas, including where some of the Major League Baseball have their pre-season training facilities.
"It's going to be an opportunity for the boys to see some amazing facilities and play some great baseball."
Dean said the event would provide a "good yardstick" for Illawarra players to see where they're level was at.
"When it comes to baseball, we can find ourselves as the big fish in a small pond, whereas going over there we'll be the little fish in the big pond," he said. "The kids have a great opportunity to get noticed. One of the biggest differences between Australian baseball and international baseball is the exposure. The American kids are playing 60, 70, 80 games a year, whereas some of our kids are playing 20 to 30.
"From a development point of view, we're a little bit behind in that sense, but our raw talent and raw athletic ability sometimes can be noticed and worth investing some time and energy into."
It's a chance to see if they can advance their baseball journeys.- - Josh Dean
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
