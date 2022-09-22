Two men have had a "lucky escape" with one sustaining a head injury after their boat was capsized off Bellambi early Friday morning.
Emergency services responded to calls a boat had overturned at Virgin's Reef about 7.50am after it was pulled out to sea by a wave, throwing the men into the water.
The men were in the sea for about an hour, hanging onto an esky to stay afloat before they swam back to shore, according to Surf Life Saving Illawarra spokesman Anthony Turner.
The vessel sunk with possible debris left in the water.
The men were fishing in the early hours of the morning when their boat was hit by a "rogue wave", Mr Turner said, adding it was a "lucky escape" after the hour-long ordeal in the water.
The men were not wearing life jackets.
"It highlights the importance that your safety equipment should always be on board and you're aware of your surroundings at all times," Mr Turner said.
NSW Ambulance, police, a Wollongong City Council lifeguard supervisor and Surf Life Saving Illawarra crews attended the scene, and the men were treated by paramedics.
One was taken to Wollongong Hospital with a head injury, and the other was not injured, however both men sustained mild hypothermia.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
