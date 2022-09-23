Illawarra Mercury
Windang caravan park loses bid to gain approval from council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
An attempt to gain retrospective approval for the South Pacific caravan park has been knocked back by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.

A Windang caravan park that has been operating without development consent has had a bid for retrospective approval knocked back.

