Windang caravan park loses bid to gain approval from council

A Windang caravan park that has been operating without development consent has had a bid for retrospective approval knocked back.
At this stage it is unclear what that decision means for the long-term residents of the park.
The owners of the South Pacific Caravan Park had put in a development application requesting approval to continue operating its 35 long-term sites and 15 short-term sites.
A Wollongong City Council building inspector was also assessing the site for an approval to operate, however that approval was dependent on a relevant development consent being in place - hence the lodgement of a development application.
Approval of the development ...is not in the public interest- Planning Panel rejects a Windang caravan park
The decision was in the hands of the Wollongong Local Planning Panel, who had carried out an assessment report that noted "there is no development consent for the use of the site as a caravan park in its current form or layout".
An approval to operate was given in 2008 but lapsed later than year.
Other requests for approval since then were either lodged and withdrawn or rejected by council.
The local planning panel knocked back the development application for a long list of reasons.
These include the fact long-term sites are located within the tidal inundation areas of Lake Illawarra, that the land is not suitable for development under the State Environmental Planning Policy and that it breaches a number of regulations under the Wollongong Development Control Plan.
There were also concerns that some of the long-term sites encroach on Crown Land next to the caravan park.
"It is considered that in the circumstances of the case, approval of the development would set an undesirable precedent for similar inappropriate development and is therefore not in the public interest," the local planning panel ruling stated.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.