Barrack Heights neighbours' fight over water views ends up in court

A big hedge in a Barrack Heights yard must be cut back because it blocks a neighbour's water views, the Land and Environment Court ruled.
John Greenaway has been unhappy about the loss of his "uninterrupted" views of Port Kembla and the ocean.
Those views had become blocked by a large hedge comprising a jacaranda, two lilly pillys and a chestnut tree growing along his rear neighbours' fence.
The trees were first planted in 2004 and had not been pruned for more than 15 years and are now between seven and eight metres tall, the court decision stated.
Mr Greenaway wanted the court to order their removal and replacement with species that grew no higher than four metres.
The court ruled that the trees "obstruct a large proportion of the centre of the applicant's view".
"While water remains visible to the east along with district views to the north, the extent, position and nature of the view obstruction is such that I deem it severe," Commissioner John Douglas said.
Mr Greenaway also claimed the roots had damaged a retaining wall, blocked sewer pipes and created a trip hazard.
He had approached neighbours Ivan and Diane Garcia to remove the trees since 2019 but to no avail.
In the court ruling the Garcias proposed pruning the trees rather than removing them because they "valued the trees for their contribution to the garden and for the privacy they provide, particularly a [for a] teenage child's bedroom".
The court ruling had a bit each way - the jacaranda had to be removed because it "does not respond well to height reduction pruning" while the remaining three trees cut back to a height of four metres.
"Though the applicant seeks removal of the trees, the views that he covets can be regained by pruning the trees, which allows the retention of the trees' important privacy and aesthetic contributions for the respondents," Commissioner Douglas' decision stated.
The Garcias have 45 days to remove the jacaranda and prune the remaining trees. Following that, the trees must be regularly pruned to ensure they grow no taller than 4.5 metres.
