Barrack Heights neighbours' fight over water views ends up in court

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:00am
The loss of water views of Port Kembla were enough for a Barrack Heights resident to take his neighbour to the Land and Environment Court. Picture by Anna Warr

A big hedge in a Barrack Heights yard must be cut back because it blocks a neighbour's water views, the Land and Environment Court ruled.

