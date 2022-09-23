With the elite men's and women's road races commencing on the weekend, it begs the question... who are the main riders to watch?
Here is our list for the best hopes of wearing the rainbow jersey over the weekend.
Illawarra Mercury's Jordan Warren chatting with cycling expert Rupert Guinness ahead of the races on the weekend.
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
Evenepoel is looking to avenge Belgium's hometown loss in the world's last year, with the youngster a great chance to be there or there abouts come Sunday.
In the lead-up to the race, the youngster was confident that he was confident of helping his team get the job done.
He has put any issues he had last season with his teammate Wout Van Aert and looks confident of being at his best.
When asked who his main competition was in the race by the Mercury, he jokingly said "the birds."
Michael Matthews (Australia)
The sentimental favourite for the home fans, Michael Matthews is in stellar form heading into the elite men's road race on Sunday.
He is looking to pick up the rainbow jersey in the senior event following having success in the junior category in Geelong in 2010.
Matthews was second at the 2015 world's.
"We wouldn't be here doing this unless we thought it was possible to win," Matthews said prior to Wollongong.
"We've ticked all the boxes to this point.
"I believe in our chance to win."
Wout Van Aert (Belguim)
He was the favourite for 2021, by Wout van Aert was left with disappointment after finishing eleventh.
He is looking a calm figure heading into Wollongong.
"I think the course suits me and we're here with a strong team and a strong core leader so I'm excited to start," he said.
"I think [being apart of] the Belgian national team you will always have pressure.
"Of course we're here to win the race and it would be really nice if we could finish strong."
Tadej Pogaar (Slovenia)
Perhaps strange to say, but with all the noise surrounding the Belgians. Tadej Pogaar may be going under the radar as the favourite for the race.
Seems silly to say for a rider than has won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France..
Julian Alaphilippe (France)
Last but not least in the men's road race is the defending champion, Julian Alaphilippe.
Some questioned if Alaphilippe would be fit enough for Wollongong, after dislocating his right shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana this month.
Alaphilippe won the world title in 2020 in Imola, Italy and in Leuven, Belgium in 2021.
Grace Brown (Australia)
She came so close to gold in the first Wollongong event on Sunday, but was pipped by Dutch sensation Ellen Van Dijk.
Brown is certainly Australia's favourite to do well at the world's this year.
"It would have been amazing to win it on home soil, but it was still a really special day. I'm satisfied," she said post the time trial race.
"It was a rollercoaster of emotions up there (on the hot seat)."
She will be determined to go one better in the road race.
Lotte Kopecky (Belguim)
Lotte Kopecky hasn't actually won a road race since May, but has had plenty of podium finishes in the last year.
Like her male counterparts, it didn't go to plan for her in her home titles last year.
Can she travel halfway across the world to win the titles?
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
Van Vleuten was perhaps the main favourite for Wollongong, until her fall in the mixed time trial on Wednesday.
She will have a race against time to be fit by Saturday.
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
Since winning the world's last year, she has proven it was no fluke, winning nine races since then.
She is a strong sprinter, but Wollongong will most likely not be decided by a sprint, so she will have to adapt her style slightly to win in Australia.
Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
Demi Vollering has proven on many occasions she is the best rider behind Van Vleuten on many occasions.
This may prove crucial on a hilly Wollongong course.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
